National anti-doping agency to appear in Uzbekistan

2017-11-06

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 6

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Uzbekistan have reached an agreement to create a national anti-doping agency in the country, the NOC reported.

The issue was discussed during a meeting of WADA Deputy Director General Rob Koehler and Secretary General of the Uzbek NOC Oybek Kasimov in Prague.

The Uzbek NOC noted that the initiative came from WADA. The NOC supported the idea of creating a national anti-doping agency in Uzbekistan.