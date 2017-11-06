Deal signed over combined-cycle power plant in Iran’s Aras FZ (PHOTO)

Tehran, Iran, Nov. 6

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

A privately held Iranian company and a major power firm have signed a deal over the construction of a 450-megawatt power plant in Aras Free Zone in northwestern Iran.

The power plant will use Siemens Class F technology provided by MAPNA Group and the investment will be made by Mani International Group (MIG), Trend correspondent reported November 6 from the 17th Iran International Electricity Exhibition where the contract was signed.

MAPNA CEO Abbas Ali Abadi and MIG CEO Mojtaba Rahmani signed the contract on the sidelines of the exhibit.

According to a source close to the companies, the contract is important for being the first in Iran’s energy sector whose investor is a “really private” entity with no connections to government.

The source said MIG will probably open a line of credit for the project via Iranian banks. He added when the LC is opened, the construction of the power plant will take about 40 months.

The combined-cycle power plant will provide power to the national grid as well as to Aras Free Zone, the source said.

The power plant will include a gas as well as a steam unit, a recovery boiler with extra burners, a main cooling system of type ACC, as well as a 400-kilowatt post. The plant will be built based on the double shaft model.