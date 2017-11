New appointment at VTB Bank Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Emil Rzayev has been appointed chairman of board of VTB Bank Azerbaijan, said a message posted on the VTB Bank official website Nov. 6.

Rzayev replaces Samir Hojayev in this position.

The bank's board includes deputy chairman Rufat Abbasov, as well as board members Ergin Guliyev, Vusal Shakhverdiyev and Roma Aliyev.

VTB Bank Azerbaijan is a subsidiary of Russia’s VTB Bank PJSC. Shareholders of VTB Bank Azerbaijan are VTB Bank PJSC and Ata Holding OJSC.

VTB Bank Azerbaijan renders services to corporate business customers, small businesses, and private clients.