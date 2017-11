Ilham Aliyev decrees to establish Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC Nov. 6.

President Aliyev also decreed to appoint Natig Amirov as Chairman of Supervisory Board at the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation and Kamran Nabizade as Director General of the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation.

Story still developing