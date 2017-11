Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund to auction manat bonds

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

An auction for placement of interest-bearing mortgage bonds worth 25 million manats of the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) Nov. 8, the BSE said Nov. 6.

The nominal value of each bond is 1,000 manats. The turnover of bonds is 18 years. The annual bond yield is 3 percent.

(1.7003 manats = $1 as of Nov. 6)