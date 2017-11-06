Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to US president

2017-11-06 20:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to US President Donald Trump.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries in an armed attack on a Baptist church in Texas,” Ilham Aliyev said in the letter.

“On the occasion of this tragic event, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed and all the people of the United States, and wish those injured recovery,” President Aliyev added.