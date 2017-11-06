Nobel Oil Services’ managers attend trainings at ADA University

2017-11-06 20:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Group of 35 middle and senior managers of Nobel Oil Services attended ADA University Executive Education’s “Custom Program on Leadership Skills”, which covered “Team Leadership” and “Change Management” modules.

“The company’s success depends on people – its “main asset” – and Nobel Oil Services group of companies supports professional development of its staff by introducing specialized trainings. The project conducted with ADA University is aimed at mastering management and leadership skills of middle and high level managers, promoting team productivity, innovations, and increasing company competitiveness,” said Ellada Alishova, Group HR Manager of Nobel Oil Services.

“It was a great learning experience for all program participants and trainers that provided not only theoretical and practical knowledge but also an excellent networking opportunity and peer to peer learning environment. The aim of this interactive program was to enhance managers’ ability to lead their teams, understand the role and critical success factors of change management, analyze and evaluate challenges, as well as develop the skills needed to support continuous improvement in organization”, said Aygun Hajiyeva, Associate Vice-Rector for Executive Education at ADA University.

Nobel Oil Services is a diversified group of companies specialized in oil and gas industry. Companies operating within Nobel Oil Services provide drilling, construction and project management as well as equipment maintenance, procurement and enhanced oil recovery services, successfully expanding their activities in these fields.