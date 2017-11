Iran accuses Saudi Arabia of “risky provocations”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has harshly criticized Saudi Arabia over its “destabilizing behavior” and “risky provocations” in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister’s tweets condemning the Kingdom’s role in the region came after his Saudi counterpart accused Tehran of threatening regional security.