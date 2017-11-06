3 Libyan soldiers killed in clashes with terrorists in Benghazi

Clashes erupted Monday between Libya's eastern-based army and terrorists in the eastern city of Benghazi, killing three soldiers and injuring three others, according to Libyan army, Xinxua reported.

"Three soldiers of the army and its supporting forces were killed and three others were injured in the Sidi Ekhrebish area in central Benghazi, the last stronghold of the terrorists," Said Milud Al-Zwai, spokesman of the army's special forces, said in a statement.

Al-Zwai confirmed that the army clashed on Sunday with the terrorists in a hotel in the same area.

After the Army Commander General Khalifa Haftar announced the liberation of Benghazi from extremists in July, dozens of militants still remained in the city.

Al-Zwai has revealed earlier that the army was besieging the remaining terrorists in an area of less than half a square kilometer, stressing that all military operations will be over as soon as the army takes control of the area.

Libya is in a state of insecurity and chaos since the fall of Gaddafi's regime in 2011. The country is plagued with escalating violence and political division.