Azerbaijan reduce customs duty on imports of butter and fat three times

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.7

The rate of the customs duty for the import of butter and other fats, oils made from milk, milk pastes has been reduced from 15 to 5 percent, The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan decided on Mon.

The decision comes into force within 30 days after publication and is valid until December 31, 2019.

Amendments to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On import customs duties on goods imported to the territory of Azerbaijan" were made on the basis of an agreed proposal of the Ministries of Economy, Finance, Taxes and the State Customs Committee.