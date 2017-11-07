The Azerbaijani men's chess team win the European Championship

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.7

The Azerbaijani men's chess team won the European Team Championship, which is held on Crete (Greece).

In the final round Azerbaijani chess players tied with the team of Ukraine and finished the tournament with 14 points.

In the 9th round the Russian national team beat the chess players from Germany and finished the championship also with 14 points.

But on additional indicators the national team of Azerbaijan became the winner of the championship