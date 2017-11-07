Turkmen president offers condolences to US counterpart

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent a message of condolences to US President Donald Trump in connection with the tragic incident in Texas that resulted in numerous human casualties and injuries, the Turkmen government said in a message.

On behalf of the people and government of Turkmenistan, and also on his own behalf, President Berdimuhamedov conveyed the words of deep empathy and support to the families, relatives and friends of the victims and wished speedy recovery to the injured people.