4.4-magnitude quake hits Turkish province

2017-11-07 09:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Turkish province of Mugla, the country’s media reported Nov. 7.

Tremors were recorded at 05:40 local time (GMT+2). The quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 42 kilometers.

No victims or damages have been reported as of now.

