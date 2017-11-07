Czech Republic keen to continue constructive co-op with Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Czech President Milos Zeman spoke about the growing dynamics of the traditionally friendly relations between the Czech Republic and Turkmenistan in his congratulatory letter sent to Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence.

“I hope that this tendency will continue,” noted Zeman in his letter.

Such areas as trade, industry, agro-industry, pharmaceutics, high-tech industry and the use of alternative energy sources, investment activities are among the promising areas of partnership between Turkmenistan and the Czech Republic.

There are also good opportunities in the transportation and communications sector, and Ashgabat made a number of initiatives to create international transit and transport corridors linking the regions of the Eurasian continent.

Moreover, Turkmenistan is one of the important partners in the field of energy security for the EU.