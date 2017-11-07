Russian lowcoster leaves Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Federal Agency Of Air Tranportation of Russia (RusAviation) withdrew the permit of "Pobeda" lowcoster from Azerbaijan, says the protocol of the interdepartmental commission of admission carries for international transportation, a copy of which was obtained by Trend.

The reason for the mentioned decision - the company's personal revocation of the flight permits.

"Pobeda" got admission to the regular Rostov-na-Donu-Baku passenger flights four times a week, in July 2016 and began carrying out flights from October 31 last year.

However, since May 30, the flights were cancelled.

Meanwhile, Russia's ‘Severniy Veter’ airlines received permission to carry out regular passenger flights from Rostov-na-Donu to Baku with frequency of seven times a week.