Volume of freight traffic via North-South corridor to reach 2 mln tons in 2018

2017-11-07 10:56 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

The volume of cargo transportation at the existing section of the international North-South transport corridor is forecasted at the level of 1.5-2 million tons in 2018, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Igbal Huseynov told journalists at a briefing in Baku Nov. 7.

Story still developing