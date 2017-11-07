OSCE to monitor Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

The OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on November 8, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message Nov. 7.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative along the line of contact in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, according to the message.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative, Mikhail Olaru and Martin Schuster.

On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be held by Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic, who are field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.