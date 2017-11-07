Minister: Azerbaijan ensured macroeconomic stability in 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan achieved the goal of ensuring macroeconomic stability and completing the first stage of the process of restoring public confidence in the national currency in 2017, Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said.

This was achieved thanks to political and economic measures conducted under the leadership of the head of state, noted the minister.

He made the remarks at a meeting of five parliamentary committees for discussing the draft state and consolidated budgets for 2018.

Sharifov noted that the draft state and consolidated budgets were prepared taking into account the expectations in the global and national economy.

“Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues for 2018 are expected to total 20.127 billion manats, expenses – 20.905 billion manats,” said the minister.

He added that the draft state budget was prepared by taking into account the oil price at $45 per barrel.

Sharifov also added that the revenues from the Ministry of Taxes are expected to total 7.907 billion manats, from State Customs Committee – 2.43 billion manats, and the State Oil Fund – 9.216 billion manats in 2018.

(1.7003 manats = 1 USD on Nov. 7)