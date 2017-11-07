Energy ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan meet, talk over energy projects (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak and Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov discussed the jointly implemented energy projects.

The news was announced by Berat Albayrak via his Twitter account.

Albayrak wrote that they also discussed the progress of the TANAP project, as well as the development of relations in the energy sector.

The ministerial meeting was held in Ankara, where the Azerbaijani minister arrived at the invitation of Albayrak.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction natural gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers, with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).