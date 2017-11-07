Trump blames “mental health” rather than guns for the Texas massacre

US President Trump blamed “mental health” and “evil” rather than readily available assault weapons for Sunday’s mass shooting in Texas, NEW EUROPE reports.

Addressing the press in Japan, where he is on an official state visit, he said the problem was a “dangerous individual” rather than access to weapons. “This isn’t a guns situation,” he specified.

On the contrary, he underlined that the assailant was shot by an armed nearby resident. “Fortunately … somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction,” Trump said.

He invited the people of Texas to “stand strong.”

The Texas mass murderer has been confirmed as former US Air Force serviceman, Davin P. Kelley, who had been discharged for assaulting his spouse and child. His rampage on a Sunday morning, during mass, in First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs resulted in the murder of 26 people aged 5 to 72. And additional 19 were injured.