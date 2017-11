Azerbaijan to increase excise tax on tobacco, alcohol imports

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan will increase the excise tax rate on imports of tobacco and alcohol products by two times since 2018, said Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov.

He made the remarks at a meeting of five parliamentary committees for discussing the draft state and consolidated budgets for 2018.