India may host meeting on dev't of North-South corridor’s western direction

2017-11-07 12:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The next meeting of the working group on development of the western direction of the international North-South railway corridor can be held in India, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Igbal Huseynov told journalists at a briefing in Baku Nov. 7.

Huseynov said that recently, at an informal meeting of representatives of railway authorities of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Belarus, the idea was put forward to hold the upcoming meetings outside of the four countries with the participation of shipping companies and importers.

“This is not only about India, but also about the countries of Scandinavia, Northern Europe. If our experts support this idea, then we will add it in the protocol, but there is no such decision so far,” added Huseynov.

The International North-South Transport Corridor is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia. It will serve as a link connecting the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia. At the initial stage, it is planned to transport 5 million tons of cargo per year through the corridor and over 10 million tons of cargo in the future.