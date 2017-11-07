Belarus extremely interested to participate in North-South project

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Belarus is interested in participating in the International North-South Transport Corridor project, First Deputy Head of Belarusian Railways Igor Shilov told reporters in Baku Nov. 7.

He said that the Belarusian Railways takes part in the project of development of the North-South corridor with great interest.

“The development of transport links will undoubtedly provide additional opportunities for the development of our economies, for the development of business, for which transportation exists,” said Shilov.

He thanked the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC for the opportunity and the invitation to participate in this project.

The deputy head expressed confidence that the Belarusian Railways will find a worthy niche for participation in this project, which will benefit all parties.

The International North-South Transport Corridor is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia. It will serve as a link connecting the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia. At the initial stage, it is planned to transport 5 million tons of cargo per year through the corridor and over 10 million tons of cargo in the future.