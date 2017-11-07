Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva attend Luka Safronov`s solo concert marking 10th anniversary of Baku magazine (PHOTO)

2017-11-07 13:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

A solo concert of famous pianist, laureate of international competitions Luka Safronov marking the 10th anniversary of Baku magazine was held at the International Mugham Center in Baku Nov.6.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva watched the concert.

The concert was co-organized by Baku magazine, Heydar Aliyev Center and International Mugham Center.

Luka Safronov performed works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Frederic Chopin, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Baku magazine has been published since 2007 in Russian in the city of Moscow. Leyla Aliyeva is editor-in-chief of the magazine. The magazine includes the materials about the old history, rich culture, art and traditions of Azerbaijan. The English-language version of the magazine, Baku International, has been published since 2011.