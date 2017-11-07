Uzbekistan to receive new Hyundai trucks

2017-11-07 13:21 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Nigar Guliyeva- Trend:

South Korean Hyundai Motor Company has signed a contract for the delivery of 182 trucks worth $14 million to Uzbekistan.

Delivery of trucks will be completed by February 2018. They will be used by workers of sanitary services of Tashkent, Yonhapnews reported.

This is the second delivery of trucks to Uzbekistan as in 2001 the company has already exported 200 trucks.

Previously Hyundai Motor announced it will increase output of customized commercial vehicles, such as buses and trucks, in emerging markets.

In the January-October period, Hyundai's overall sales fell 5.6 percent to 3.67 million vehicles from 3.89 million units a year earlier.

Under the deal, POSCO Daewoo, the trading arm of POSCO, will join Hyundai as a partner in charge of the shipment of the trucks and their delivery in Uzbekistan, a company spokesman said.

Earlier, Russian KAMAZ and Uzavtosanoat JSC signed a cooperation agreement, providing for the organization of production of freight vehicles in Uzbekistan.

The production of trucks under the KAMAZ brand in Uzbekistan will be organized at the facilities of UzAutoTrailer LLC (a subsidiary of JSC Uzavtosanoat).



The data of January-August, 2017 shows that enterprises of Uzavtosanoat JSC produced products worth 6 057.6 billion soums, which indicates a two-fold increase compared to the figures for the same period in 2016.