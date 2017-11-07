Erdogan: BTK railway to boost region’s trade potential

2017-11-07 13:36 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway will increase the region’s trade potential, Turkish media quoted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying Nov. 7.

Erdogan noted that BTK is an alternative to air and maritime freight traffic.

BTK is a good example of regional cooperation, said the Turkish president.

“The main goal is to increase the annual cargo transportation via BTK from 6.5 to 17 million tons, and subsequently to 25 and 50 million tons,” said Erdogan.

Official opening ceremony of the BTK railway was held in Baku Oct. 30. The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu