OPEC oil price up

2017-11-07 13:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

OPEC oil basket’s price stood at $61.05 per barrel on Nov. 6, $1.9 more than on Nov. 3, the cartel told Trend Nov. 7.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

The price for January futures of the North Sea Brent oil mix decreased by 0.37 percent to $64.03 per barrel, while the price for December futures of WTI oil decreased by 0.16 percent to $57.26 per barrel Nov. 7.