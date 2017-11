No depositor suffered loss in IBA recovery process - minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

None of the depositors of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) suffered losses as a result of the bank’s recovery process, Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said Nov. 7.

He made the remarks in Baku at a session of five parliamentary committees during discussions on Azerbaijan’s draft state and consolidated budgets for 2018.

Story still developing