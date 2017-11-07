Energy ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan mull joint energy projects (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu, Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak tweeted Nov. 7 that he discussed joint energy projects with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

The two ministers also discussed the progress of TANAP project, as well as the development of relations in the energy sector.

The meeting was held in Ankara, where the Azerbaijani minister arrived at the invitation of Albayrak.

The Azerbajani minister particularly noted the fact that as a minister, he made the first official visit to Turkey, and this is an indicator of friendship, brotherhood and strategic cooperation between the two countries, Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry told Trend Nov. 7.

The two ministers also discussed the launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, Petkim and Star refinery projects and investments in these projects, as well as their impact on the two countries’ trade turnover.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction natural gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers, with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).