Kremlin says Putin and Trump to discuss North Korea in Vietnam

2017-11-07

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are expected to discuss North Korea at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Vietnam this week, Reuters reports.

Presidents of Russia and the United States will have an opportunity to talk at the summit and details of their meeting are still being worked on, Peskov told reporters at a conference call.