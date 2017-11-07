Armenia tried to prevent attraction of loans for BTK railway, says minister

2017-11-07 15:09 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Armenia tried to prevent the attraction of loans for the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project, said Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov.

This explains why international financial institutions did not allocate loans for this project, he said.

Sharifov made the remarks at a meeting of five parliamentary committees for discussing the draft state and consolidated budgets for 2018.

“The reason is not that international financial organizations consider BTK inefficient, but due to the fact that our ill-intentioned neighbor tried to prevent the project’s implementation,” said the minister.

In this regard, added Sharifov, the head of state decided that the project will be financed by the country.

Official opening ceremony of the BTK railway was held in Baku Oct. 30. The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement.