Residents of Azerbaijan’s industrial parks to invest $850M in economy

2017-11-07 15:16 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Residents of industrial parks will invest about $850 million in the Azerbaijani economy, said the country’s Deputy Economy Minister Sevinj Hasanova.

She made the remarks at a meeting of five parliamentary committees for discussing the draft state and consolidated budgets for 2018 Nov. 7.

Hasanova noted that residents of industrial parks have invested more than $1 billion in the country’s economy so far, which allowed opening more than 5,000 new jobs, and new investments will also allow opening additional 7,500 new jobs.

“Currently, work is underway in the Neftchala Industrial Zone to establish six enterprises, and the work on creating infrastructure is being completed in the Masalli Industrial Zone. Industrial parks are also being built in Hajigabul and other districts,” said the deputy economy minister.

She noted that additional investments in the country’s economy were attracted thanks to the investment promotion mechanism.

This mechanism, she continued, makes serious contribution to the development of economy.

Hasanova said that entrepreneurs have obtained 212 documents of investment promotion in the total amount of 1.8 billion manats so far that will allow opening more than 14,000 new jobs.