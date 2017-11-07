Azerbaijani gov’t on raising tariffs for electricity, water

2017-11-07 15:21 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Azerbaijani government has no plans to raise tariffs for electricity and water in order to improve the financial situation of Azerishiq OJSC (Azerbaijan’s energy operator) and Azersu OJSC (Azerbaijan’s water operator), the country’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said Nov. 7.

He made the remarks in Baku at a session of five parliamentary committees during discussions on Azerbaijan’s draft state and consolidated budgets for 2018.

“The Azerbaijani government cannot take such a step, because this may cause discontent among the population and worsen its financial situation,” he noted.

That’s why next year the government will allocate 55 million manats from the state budget for Azerishiq OJSC and 22 million manats for Azersu OJSC, he added.

(1.7003 manats = 1 USD on Nov. 7)