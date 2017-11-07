US continues its support in finding way to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict - Cekuta

2017-11-07 15:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The US continues its support in finding a way to a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the US ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta told reporters Nov.7.

The ambassador noted that recently, he was in Washington, where he met with the new US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer and held discussions on how to move the settlement process forward.

Talking about the recent meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in Geneva, Cekuta said that this is a very positive step and such steps should continue.

The US ambassador noted that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs continue to engage in the settlement process.

“There is a work underway on meeting with foreign ministers, trying to keep the process moving ahead to realize a peaceful settlement to the conflict,” he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.