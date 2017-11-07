Turkmen president stresses need in systematic approach for effective cotton harvest

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the need for a systematic approach to executing tasks to ensure effectiveness of cotton harvest, the Turkmen government said in a message Nov. 7.

Berdimuhamedov was speaking at a video conference on state of affairs regarding cotton harvest in Turkmenistan.

At the video conference, information was provided to the Turkmen president on the measures taken to harvest the remaining cotton without losses.

It was earlier reported that Turkmen farmers fulfilled contractual obligations by harvesting over 1.05 million tons of cotton by late October.

Cotton is a significant export product of Turkmenistan and is a demanded raw material for dozens of modern companies of the country’s dynamically developing textile industry.