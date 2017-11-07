Azerbaijani president receives Afghan finance minister (UPDATE)

2017-11-07

Details added (first version posted on 11:51)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Afghanistan’s Finance Minister Eklil Ahmad Hakimi on Nov. 7.

Noting the existence of strong partnership relations between the two countries, President Aliyev said that the cooperation of the sides already covers such an important sphere as political dialogue and other directions.

Stressing the importance of meetings between the heads of state for the development of bilateral relations, President Aliyev recalled with satisfaction the visit of Afghanistan’s President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to Azerbaijan and meeting with him at various international events.

The head of state expressed hope for the full implementation of agreements reached during the high-level meetings and negotiations.

President Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan supports Afghanistan, and noted the importance of participation of Azerbaijani servicemen in the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan and an active role in logistics.

The head of state also noted the importance of expanding the cooperation in the spheres of investment and economy.

Minister Eklil Ahmad Hakimi, in turn, conveyed greetings of Afghanistan’s President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to Ilham Aliyev.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan’s support to his country is highly appreciated by the leadership and people of Afghanistan. He noted that the main purpose of his visit is to discuss issues related to the implementation of reached agreements.

President Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings of the Afghan counterpart and asked the minister to convey his greetings to Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The two sides also exchanged views on prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan.