Meeting between Turkish PM and US VP postponed

2017-11-07 16:36 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The meeting between Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and US Vice President Mike Pence has been postponed to November 9, the Turkish media reported Nov. 7.

This decision was made after Yildirim has left for the US today.

In Washington Yildirim will discuss regional issues, as well as the visa issue between the two countries.

On Oct. 8, 2017, the US suspended issuance of visas to Turkish citizens due to the arrest of an employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul. Turkey also suspended the issuance of visas to US citizens.

Turkish authorities, commenting on the arrest of the Consulate General’s employee, noted that he had links with the movement of Fethullah Gulen.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu