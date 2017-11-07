Azerbaijan's defense minister to take part in NATO meeting

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will take part in a meeting of defense ministers of states contributing to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported Nov. 7.

At the meeting, to be held Nov. 9 in Brussels, Hasanov is expected to deliver speech on Azerbaijan’s contributions to international peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan, as well as bilateral cooperation with that country in the field of defense and security.