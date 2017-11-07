Mogherini insists on Iran nuclear deal implementation by all sides, including US

The EU foreign policy chief has commented on the Iran nuclear agreement in the wake of the US decision not to certify Tehran's compliance with the deal, the Sputnik International reported.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has called on all parties to the Iran nuclear deal reached by P5+1 group in 2015 and "cannot be renegotiated" to abide by the agreements.

According to Mogherini, she has got assurances from different sides in US Congress that lawmakers want to keep the US compliant with the Iran deal, which "is delivering and working."

"I got clear indications that the intention is to keep the United States compliant with the agreement and find ways to do that in coordination with the E3 [Germany, France and Italy], the European Union as such that goes beyond the E3, and the international community."

The European Union wants any US legislation to avoid violating the historic deal, Mogherini has stated, adding that Brussels is working with Washington on the issue.