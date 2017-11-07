IDEA helps clean territory of “Ancient Ganja” archaeological complex in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

The IDEA Public Union, “Cavan” Youth Movement Public Union and the executive power of Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, with the support of the Public Association "Ganja European Youth Capital 2016" and the Ganja Youth and Sports Head Office, organized a campaign to clean up the territory of the archaeological complex “Ancient Ganja”, the IDEA Public Union told Trend.

The territory of the archaeological complex “Ancient Ganja” was declared a reserve with the purpose of protecting its territory and landscape, preserving and restoring its unique appearance.

There are many valuable samples of art of the 9-17th centuries in the territory of the archaeological complex. The remains of such important structures as fortress walls, bridges, Imamzadeh Mausoleum, a millstone of 12th century, Ganja Fortress of 17th century, Mausoleum of Jomard Gassab are located and protected in the territory of Ganja State Historical and Cultural Reserve.

The campaign is aimed at cleaning up the territory of the archaeological complex “Ancient Ganja” from domestic waste, contributing to the protection of archaeological monuments of scientific, historical and cultural significance, preserving the environment in the reserve, promotion of keeping public places clean and attraction of all young people to the protection of the environment.