Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank simplifies terms for issuing payment cards

2017-11-07 20:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank has simplified terms for issuing payment cards and now offers them to customers free of charge, the bank said in a message Nov. 7.

In order to improve the quality of customer service, Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank continues to introduce a number of innovative services, the message noted.

Thus, with a minimum initial payment of 20 manats ($11.78 as of Nov. 7), the bank’s client becomes an owner of a Visa card with a validity period of two years. The original amount can be used by cardholder at any time.

Kapital Bank is a member of the international payment system Visa International. Visa cards can be ordered at all branches of Kapital Bank, or online, at the corporate site of the bank. Kapital Bank offers its clients payment cards with a validity period of one, two and three years.

The cards are offered in the following currencies: Azerbaijani manat, US dollar and euro.

At the moment, Kapital Bank has about three million holders of payment cards.

Kapital Bank renders services in 92 branches and seven offices throughout Azerbaijan. For more information about the bank’s products and services, please visit www.kapitalbank.az or call “196”.