Three killed, 13 civilians injured in attacks near Syria's Damascus - reports

2017-11-07 21:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Three civilians were killed and 13 others were injured in attacks in a neighborhood of the Syrian capital of Damascus, where one of the Syrian de-escalation zones is based. No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet, Sputnik reported.

The SANA news agency has reported Tuesday, citing a source at Damascus Police Command that one of the attacks occurred in Al Shaghour neighborhood. The armed groups reportedly fired mortar shells, inflicting injuries to civilians and damage to infrastructure.

Other attacks took place in the northwestern neighborhood of As Suwayda on Monday evening, the news agency reported. An armed group attacked a car on the road, leaving one person dead, while two other people were killed and several injured as a result of a roadside bomb blast, according to the news agency.