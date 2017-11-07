Surveillance cameras installed on Turkish-Armenian border

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

Surveillance cameras were installed on the Turkish border with Armenia, Anadolu reported Nov. 7.

According to the information, the cameras were installed by the local government of the Kars region of Turkey for the constant monitoring of the border line.

"The installation of cameras on the border line has been completed, and the testing of the cameras is going on. The project worth 2 million 880 thousand lira at the Turkish-Armenian border is aimed to control the border line in Kars and will prevent certain negative moments and provide even greater security," - the report said.