Magnitude 4.3 quake shakes Kyrgyzstan

2017-11-08

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake occurred in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reported.

Tremors were recorded at 22:28 local time (GMT+6) November 7. The quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 5 kilometers.