The top tourist destinations in 2017

2017-11-08

For the ninth year in a row, Hong Kong has held on to its crown as the planet's most visited city, CNN reports.

Revealing the results of its 2017 Top 100 City Destinations survey, market researcher Euromonitor International says the Asian territory pulled in 26 million visitors in the previous year - a number predicted to swell to 44 million by 2025.

In second place, with an impressive 21.25 million visitors in 2016 and annual growth of close to 10%, is Bangkok.

Its big-city rival London has been pushed firmly into third place, with 19.2 million visitors in 2016 and 19.8 million expected in 2017.