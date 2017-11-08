Turkey ready to build 2nd track on country’s section of BTK railway

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu, Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Turkey is ready to begin construction of the second track on the country’s section of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, a source in the Turkish Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications told Trend.

The main goal is to increase the volume of cargo transportation from 6.5 million tons per year to 17 million tons, then to 25 million tons and subsequently to 50 million tons per year, the source noted.

"The launch of the second railway track will make it possible to achieve the goals on increasing the volume of cargo transportation," the source added.

The official opening ceremony of the BTK railway was held in Baku Oct.30. The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.