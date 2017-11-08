Mogherini to meet with Uzbek president

2017-11-08

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for foreign and security policy, will visit Uzbekistan Nov.9.

In Tashkent, Mogherini will meet with President Shavkat Mirzieev, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported Nov.8

"On November 9, a delegation of the European Union headed by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will arrive in Uzbekistan," the message said.

The delegation includes EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica and other officials.

The visit program of the EU delegation also includes participation in the inter-regional ministerial meeting "European Union - Central Asia" and the international conference "Central Asia: one past and common future, cooperation for sustainable development and mutual prosperity" scheduled for Nov.10-11.