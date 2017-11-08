Turkey, Iran prepare to tackle PKK together in Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Iran have agreed to hold a joint military operation against the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) terrorist group in the north of Iraq, the Turkish media reported Nov. 8.

An agreement on joint military operations of Ankara and Tehran has been reached recently, however the date of the beginning of the operation has not been revealed.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier that Turkey, Iran and Iraq are making joint efforts to ensure stability in the region.

Stability and fight against terrorism are the priorities for both countries, noted the prime minister.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

