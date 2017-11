Four injured in accident at Istanbul Ataturk Airport

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A truck and a car with pilots and flight attendants have collided at the Istanbul Ataturk Airport, the Turkish media reported Nov. 8.

Four people (two flight attendants, one pilot and a truck driver) were injured in the accident, according to the report.

All the injured were hospitalized. No other details of the accident have been reported.