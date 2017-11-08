Turkey’s Samsun Carsamba Airport resumes activity

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Samsun Carsamba Airport in Turkey’s Samsun province resumed activity on Nov. 7, the province mayor’s office said in a message Nov. 8.

A plane of Turkish Airlines landed at the airport Nov. 7, according to the message.

The airport’s activity was suspended in August 2017 due to the reconstruction of the runway.

The Samsun Carsamba Airport is one of the main airports in the Black Sea region. The airport serves around 2 million passengers annually.

Flights to Istanbul and Ankara were operated from the airport daily. Direct flights to Russia and Germany were also operated from the airport.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu